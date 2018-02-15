Aarons: I want to test myself in Serie A

Rolando Aarons surprised many this January by moving from Newcastle United to Hellas Verona but the English youngster is excited by the challenge that awaits him in Italy.

The 22-year-old is capped at underage level by England and he has already appeared twice in Serie A for the Gialloblu, starting against Sampdoria and Roma respectively, both of which ended in defeat for the relegation threatened side.

“Towards the end of the January transfer market I had a few options,” said the Englishman.

“For me, the intriguing thing was being able to play in Serie A and obviously test myself in a top foreign league.

“It’s a new environment for me, but I watch the league and I really like it.”

Aarons’ move to Verona was not made in complete isolation, however, as he jumped at the opportunity to work with Fabio Pecchia, who had been Rafael Benitez’s assistant at Newcastle previously.