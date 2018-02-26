Abbiati sets challenge for AC Milan goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been called upon by former AC Milan star Christian Abbiati to break his goalkeeping appearance record and become a legend at the club.

No goalkeeper has played more games for the Rossoneri than the current team manager, who featured 380 times for Milan across 15 seasons to place him at 16th on the all time list.

But Abbiati wants to see that record broken by the club’s teenage star, who he challenged to stay at the club amid exit rumours and become one of the Diavolo greats.

“I think that Donnarumma can beat my record. He really can, he’s very good and if he has patience, then he will beat that appearance record,” Abbiati told Premium Sport.

“It isn’t up to me to talk about transfer rumours but I know that Donnarumma has a long contract with Milan. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world already and I hope that he stays and wears this jersey for a long time.”

Donnarumma’s future is set to be another major topic of conversation during the summer transfer window, having been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain of late.