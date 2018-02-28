AC Milan and Inter legends come to PES 2018

With the Derby della Madonnina fast approaching, Konami have announced a selection of legends from AC Milan and Inter will be available in PES 2018.

You can pick up Milan legends Paolo Maldini and Ruud Gullit in PES 2018’s myClub from March 1.

And they wil be joined by Inter legends Javier Zanetti, Dejan Stankovic, Walter Samuel, and Francesco Toldo.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here