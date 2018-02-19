AC Milan considering move for Herrera

Porto’s Hector Herrera could be heading to Serie A this summer, with AC Milan considering the Mexican as a potential midfield reinforcement when the transfer window reopens.

Previously, the 27-year-old nearly moved to Italian when Napoli were close to completing a deal for the former Pachuca man, and he his performances in Portugal also saw Juventus make enquiries.

According to A Bola, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist could finally make a move to the peninsula, with the Rossoneri putting him high on their list of targets when the season ends.

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is set to keep tabs on Herrera for the remainder of the campaign and then decide whether to submit a formal bid.

After making his full national team debut in 2012, the midfielder has played 62 times for his country, scoring on five occasions and helping them win the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.