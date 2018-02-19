AC Milan could yet be forced to sell Donnarumma

The future of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could still lay away from the Stadio San Siro, with the youngster considering leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.

Last summer the 18-year-old appeared to be heading for the Rossoneri exit door, only to eventually sign a contract extension with the club, but leaving fans angry at the behaviour of the starlet and agent Mino Raiola.

Relations between Donnarumma and Milan fans have improved as the season has progressed, with the shotstopper even throwing his shirt to them after the recent win over Ludogorets, yet Tuttosport, report that he could still depart.

However, while Raiola works away in the background, the Rossoneri could also find themselves needing to offload one of their most saleable assets if UEFA impose any fine for failing to adhere to financial fairplay regulations when they meet in March.

Any significant amount inflicted upon the club would result in them having to listen to offers for the player, although there is no buyout clause in his contract that would see Milan having to accept a cut-price deal.