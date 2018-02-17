AC Milan eager to tie up star striker

The eye-catching displays of Patrick Cutrone will have not only delighted AC Milan fans, but also satisfied the club hierarchy as they look to extend his deal.

Cutrone has been a break-out star for the Rossoneri this season, emerging as the team’s most decisive player after the Milanese giants’ heavy investment during the summer transfer window.

Following his renewal until 2021, the Milan hierarchy would already be looking to not only extend but improve his current deal as well.

According to Tuttosport, the club is ready to add up to two more yeats to his contract to possibly keep him in Milan until 2023. Moreover, the 20-year-old could see his yearly wage packet get bumped up by as much as €500,000.

The academy graduate unexpectedly broke into the senior team, despite the big-money arrivals of Andrea Silva and Nikola Kalinic, and has shone throughout the campaign by becoming the club’s current top scorer with 11 goals in all competitions.