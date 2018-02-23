AC Milan eye goalkeeping alternatives amid Donnarumma departure

AC Milan are in the process of identifying potential replacements should goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma depart in the summer.

Despite striking terms with the Rossoneri last summer on a new contract the 18-year-old shot-stopper could force his way out in June with the help of his agent Mino Raiola.

As a result, CalcioNews24 reports the Milan hierarchy are compiling a list of suitable replacements for Donnarumma should their first choice keeper depart.

Among the names are Paris Saint-Germain pair Kevin Trapp and Alphonse Areola, with a potential swap deal on the cards as the French side are among the interested parties in Donnarumma.

Napoli keeper Pepe Reina is understood to be the club’s preference, but the club could return to their summer target of Mattia Perin, who came close to joining the club from Genoa.

Udinese youngster Alex Meret has caught the eye with his performances on loan at SPAL, while both Gabriel and youth prospect Alessandro Plizzari remains options for the hierarchy.