AC Milan eye Swansea City midfielder

The search for a new midfielder continues, with the latest name on AC Milan’s shortlist being that of Swansea City midfielder Sung-yueng Ki.

Frank Kessie has been a mainstay of the Rossoneri midfield, but alternatives have been sparse as far as the club are concerned. Manuel Locatelli has failed to truly impress, while Riccardo Montolivo is getting on and could even depart in the summer.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Milan’s search has taken them to Wales as they eye a move for the South Korean international. The 29-year-old midfielder’s contract is due to expire in the summer, and his experience in Europe could prove to be a determinant factor in the Rossoneri’s decision.

Moving to Europe since 2010, Ki has represented clubs such as Celtic Glasgow and Southampton before making the switch to Swansea. The South Korean has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Swans this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists