AC Milan president responds to bankruptcy reports

Media reports that AC Milan owner Li Yonghong is going through bankruptcy proceedings are false, he has claimed in a statement on Tuesday.

There have been numerous investigations into the man who bought the Rossoneri last year for €740 million after taking out a loan in order to do so.

According to a Corriere della Sera report, it was discovered that the businessman is in fact bankrupt and has been ordered to sell his assets in China and has been unable to repay debts, something which he has now responded to.

“Happy Chinese new year to you all! I spent this traditional festivity at home with my family. I have seen that over the past 48 hours, some media have irresponsibly reported fake news that has damaged the club, my companies, my family and myself,” he said via an official statement.

“From the day I bought Milan, I have faced difficulties and have been under unprecedented pressure. Following these reports and irresponsible news reports, I would like to calm down the environment around the club and the team.

“We do not understand the purpose of these allegations but they have now reached the point where the club is severely damaged by them and so are my companies and my family.

“Therefore, I want to take the opportunity to explain – hoping this will be the last time – that the situation concerning my assets is safe and sound and that both the club and my companies are steadily working.

“I hope that no credit is given to the latest news that isn’t true and that attention can be focused on what we all care about as in the management of and the improvements of the team and that we all keep supporting coach Rino Gattuso. We will do everything we can to bring the club back to the top.”

On the field of play, the Diavolo show no signs of being impacted by any boardroom turmoil and are unbeaten in 2018 as they have risen to seventh in the Serie A table.