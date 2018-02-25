AC Milan reach agreement with Napoli’s Reina

AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina in the summer on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the Stadio San Paolo and with Milan seemingly resigned to losing current No.1 Gianluigi Donnarumma at the end of the season, they have moved for Napoli’s custodian.

According to La Gazzetta della Sport, Milan directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli have reached an understanding with the Spaniard, though they need to wait a few weeks before making any official announcements.

Meanwhile, reports in Il Mattino suggest Reina has already told his teammates this will be his last season at Napoli.

“Football will take me elsewhere,” Reina apparently said at his daughter’s birthday party.

“This is my las season at Napoli. In football that’s now it works: today you are here, tomorrow somewhere else.”

It is also claimed he has not renewed his daughter’s registration at her school for the next academic year, further adding speculation to his future.