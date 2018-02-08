AC Milan ready to welcome Chelsea boss back to Serie A

Former Italian national team coach Antonio Conte would be welcomed back to his homeland with open arms should he depart Chelsea in the near future, with AC Milan looking a likely destination despite interest from Inter and the Azzurri.

Although clinching the Premier League crown last term, the 48-year-old’s future in London has been questioned in recent weeks after consecutive high-profile defeats to Bournemouth and Watford.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Chelsea board have already met to discuss the future of the former Juventus boss, which has prompted bookmakers to suspending betting on his exit from the capital.

Reports leaked from inside the club suggest that Conte only remains in post because the Londoners remaining in the Champions League qualification places, have a massive Last 16 clash with Barcelona to prepare for and have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup.

With Roberto Mancini seemingly leading the candidates to take over the reins of Azzurri and the Nerazzurri showing signs of improvement under Luciano Spalletti, the Rossoneri would appear the most willing to provide the Italian a return to Serie A.