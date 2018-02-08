AC Milan set to make first summer signing

Despite the transfer window only closing at the end of January, AC Milan are already eyeing summer reinforcements by considering Sampdoria defender Ivan Strinic.

The Croatian international full-back made his way to Serie A from Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in 2015, but after failing to oust Faouzi Ghoulam from the left-back slot at Napoli, joined the Blucerchiati last summer.

With the 30-year-old having gotten some playing time under his belt in Genoa, the Rossoneri see Strinic as a low-cost option to provide some experienced defensive reinforcement.

The former Hadjuk Split youth is expected to cost somewhere in the region of €5 million should Milan follow up on their initial interest and high-flying Samp unlikely to block his exit after struggling to break into the starting 11 this term.

In two years in Naples, Strinic managed just 26 league appearances for the Azzurri and would be expected to act as understudy for Ricardo Rodriguez at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.