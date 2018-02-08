AC Milan striker to sit out SPAL clash

Gennaro Gattuso’s selection headache in attack will be made somewhat easier this weekend as Nikola Kalinic is set to be sidelined as AC Milan take on SPAL in Serie A.

Supporters have called for Kalinic’s exclusion in recent weeks, with the majority expressing a preference to see either Patrick Cutrone or Andre Silva lead the line.

“Today he [Kalinic] didn’t take part in training because he has an inflammation to the adductor region,” Doctor Stefano Mazzoni revealed to Milan TV.

“It’s particularly difficult and painful, so we decided together to treat it. We’ll evaluate his condition in the coming hours.”

Milan have been hit with a handful of injury problems this season and Mazzoni did give information about the comebacks of Ricardo Rodriguez and Andrea Conti.

“He [Rodriguez] is over the problems he had the other week and he’s back training with the group,” he added.

“Conti is taking part in small bits of training, Gattuso spoke well in his Press conference about that.

“You have to remember that these little bits of training are for the lad to get used to tackles and knocks, but we still have to think about his physical condition and the timing, with Gattuso himself putting it at a month.”