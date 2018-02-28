AC Milan willing to let Andre Silva leave

Andre Silva is nearing the AC Milan exit door, with the Serie A club happy to let agent Jorge Mendes tout the striker around other European clubs.

After joining the Rossoneri from Porto for €38 million last summer, the 22-year-old has failed to score a single Serie A goal for the Milanese club, although minutes on the pitch have been limited.

However, with eight goals in the Europa League this season, the Portuguese international remains highly thought of on the continent and Calcio News 24 are reporting interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Agent Mendes has strong links with the reigning French champions, as agent to star striker Radamel Falcao, and if a significant offer is received, Milan are not expected to stand in the way of the Silva.

Last season with Porto the young striker scored an impressive 16 goals in 32 league appearances.