AC Milan’s Kessie wants to play for Manchester United

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has reportedly indicated his ambition to play for Manchester United.

After a somewhat poor start to his Milan career since joining from Atalanta last summer, the Ivorian has been reborn under Gennaro Gattuso and is a key man for the current Rossoneri side.

“I did not hear any rumours around Roma, as I was at the Africa Cup of Nations and so focused only on playing,” Kessie told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I like the Premier League and in particular Manchester United, the club I dream of playing for. Chelsea are also a big club, nobody would turn them down, but I dream of United.”

Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his midfield in the upcoming transfer window, and with speculation surrounding the future of Paul Pogba, Kessie could find himself at Old Trafford sooner rather than later.

Kessie joined Milan on a two-year loan with an option to buy of €28 million, after helping Atalanta qualify for the Europa League last season.