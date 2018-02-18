Alex Sandro hands Juventus derby spoils

Torino’s poor form in the Derby della Mole continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Juventus on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Sandro got the goal, his third of the season, which means Toro have won only one of their last 23 Serie A derbies, losing 17 and drawing the other five.

In a packed Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Juventus extended their away scoring streak to 27 games, and also inflicted on Walter Mazzarri his first defeat as Torino coach.

As a result, Juve move two points clear at the top of Serie A with Napoli due to play later on Sunday.

Juventus had an early opportunity through Gonzalo Higuain who was played in by Miralem Pjanic with a lovely through ball, but an alert Salvatore Sirigu was quick off his line and got to the ball first.

A mistake from Giorgio Chiellini allowed Joel Obi to win the ball on the halfway line and start a two-on-one counter with Andrea Belotti, but the striker, who would have been in on goal, couldn’t control the pass.

There was an early blow for Juve as Higuain was taken off injured after just 15 minutes, being replaced by Federico Bernardeschi

Kwadwo Asamoah blasted a shot from the edge of the area which looked destined for the bottom right corner, but it was hooked away at the last minute by Lorenzo De Silvestri.

At the other end, Iago Falque tried a ball over the top for Belotti but under pressure from both Chiellini and Daniele Rugani, his shot was deflected into the side netting.

From the resulting corner, Falque swung a ball to the back post at the second attempt, and De Silvestri rose to head straight at Wojciech Szczesny.

Sirigu was back in action for Toro as Juve won a freekick on the left corner of the penalty area, but the Bosnian’s curling effort was well saved by the Granata keeper.

Not that it mattered, as moments later Juventus took the lead through Alex Sandro. Bernardeschi got by Cristian Molinaro before playing a low ball into the path of Alex Sandro, who tapped home from close range.

???? Torino 0?????1? Juventus ????

? Alex Sandro ????????pic.twitter.com/pyE5zIh5QO — JuveFCid ???? (@JuveFCid) February 18, 2018

After the break, neither side were able to create any meaningful opportunities, while the intensity rose as tackled flew in from both teams.

It was Juve who had the first real chance of the half, as Paulo Dybala met a long ball from Bernardeschi but could only put his strike wide.

M’Baye Niang shot wide from an impossible angle as Toro went looking for the equaliser, but leaving space at the back, Dybala got on the end of an Alex Sandro cross, though his finish was put into the stands.

Pjanic swung in a freekick though Alex Sandro could only direct his header wide of goal. Meanwhile, Falque tried his luck from distance but Szczesny was more than equal to the well struck effort.

Try as they might, Torino were unable to unlock the Juventus backline with Belotti starved of the ball, and any kind of reasonable service.

MATCH FACTS