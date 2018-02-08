Allegri confirms Dybala absence

Paulo Dybala will miss Juventus’ important Serie A clash with Fiorentina on Friday evening despite suggestions that he would return for the game.

Douglas Costa and Andrea Barzagli will travel to Florence, while a starting place could await Claudio Marchisio after his performance against Sassuolo last time out.

“There’s a chance of seeing Marchisio, but we saw Claudio on Sunday too, he played from 20 minutes in place of [Blaise] Matuidi,” Allegri said in his pre match press conference.

“I’ll have to see training today to decide whether I’ll make a change or not. There’s no emergency though, because pretty much everyone is back.

“[Juan] Cuadrado is still out but we all knew that would be the case, Dybala, [Benedikt] Howedes and Matuidi are out then the others are available.

“Douglas is fine, but I don’t think he’ll play from the beginning because [Federico] Bernardeschi is fine and it’s only right that Bernardeschi plays in an important match like this.”

The Bianconeri face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League next week but it remains uncertain whether or not the Argentine will be ready in time to face the Premier League side.

“I don’t know [if Dybala will be back for Spurs], because I haven’t seen him yet,” Allegri added.

“We’ll see when he comes back to the squad, because it’s one thing to train alone but it’s another to train with the team and find certain rhythms.”