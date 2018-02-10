Allegri: Juventus defended very well against Fiorentina

Massimiliano Allegri praised Juventus’ defensive abilities as they came away from Fiorentina with a 2-0 victory.

Ex-Viola man Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain got the goals, though Fiorentina were denied a penalty and had the Bianconeri on the backfoot for long periods.

“I have to praise my men and Fiorentina,” Allegri told reporters in the press conference after the game.

“The Viola put us under pressure, and we risked at times. Not every game is the same, and we can’t always be at our best.

“The team today did a great job defensively: we conceded very little in the second half.”

Allegri then hailed his player’s recent results as they have now gone 16 games, conceding just once in that time.

“We put together 62 points and just let in one goal in the past 16 games,” he went on. “We have to continue like this.

“Douglas Costa came on to keep the ball possession and give us pace. He is great in dribbling past opponents.

“I was waiting for the referees decision [on Fiorentina’s penalty]. It took a bit long, and luckily it went in our favour.”

On Tuesday the Bianconeri face Tottenham in the Champions League Round of 16, and Allegri is confident his side are better.

“They [Tottenham] are a very physical and technical side,” Allegri continued. “We have to be very calm and face them with balance. We are not inferior to them.”