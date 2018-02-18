Allegri: Juventus needed to be tough against Torino

After grinding out their 1-0 win over Torino, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri felt it was the right approach for the Derby della Mole.

Torino committed 14 fouls over the course of the 90 minutes as things threatened to boil over, though they did lose Gonzalo Higuain to an early injury after a coming together with Salvatore Sirigu.

“It was a tough game with plenty of fouls,” Allegri told the press. “It was a wonderful derby match with a lot of character.

“We conceded little to Toro, they are an organised and strong team, and we needed a Juventus just like that.

“I played Sturaro on the right to try and give Douglas Costa some freedom, as he is a more creative player, then we also had more solidity in the middle of the field.

“Toro tried to play more technically, but it is hard to put that much pressure on the other team. It wasn’t an ugly game.”

When pressed on his thoughts about whether or not Juventus can overturn the 2-2 result again Tottenham in the Champions League, Allegri is confident his team can improve on the first leg performance.

“We will think about that game on March 6,” he added. “We’ll definitely improve in the technical aspects, as it’s a game which will allow us to play in a more technical manner.”

