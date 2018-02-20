Allegri keen on AC Milan star

Giacomo Bonaventura has been one of AC Milan’s most important players in recent weeks and his impressive performances have not gone unnoticed by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, who is keen to bring him to Turin.

Since Gennaro Gattuso took charge at Milan, ‘Jack’ has taken on a newfound importance in the Rossoneri XI and has shone.

According to Il Messaggero, Allegri is an admirer of the Italian and would love to add him to the Juventus squad in the summer.

A move remains unlikely despite the interest, however, as Bonaventura is valued at €30 million and is a key player at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Bonaventura made the move to Milan in 2014 from Atalanta after the Rossoneri and Inter battled for his signature, only for the Biscione to withdraw from the race in the dying hours of transfer deadline day.

In 20 Serie A appearances this season, the midfielder has scored five goals and contributed a further two assists.