Argentine starlet rejected Real Madrid to join Inter

Most Inter supporters will already be loving Lautaro Martinez, after the circumstances of the Argentine forward’s move to Milan were revealed.

Aged only 20, the striker has plied his trade at Racing Club since 2015 and also represented the Argentina U20 side since 2017.

Before arriving in Milan however, Martinez’s agent Rolando Zarate confirmed that there was an offer on the table from Real Madrid that his client rebuffed.

“The decision was made between Lautaro and the club [Inter],” Zarate explained to Fox Sports Argentina, “He evaluated the offer with his family and myself and came to the conclusion that Inter presented the better project.

“There was also an offer from Real Madrid but he rejected it, based on how he felt it would impact his career trajectory as a footballer and the leading role he could play at Inter.

“His choice was to go to Inter because he wants to play and be at the centre of their project.”