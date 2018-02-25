Arsenal ready to sign AC Milan flop

Arsenal could be set to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva following talks between the club and his agent.

Silva has long been on Arsenal’s radar before he moved to Milan in the summer for a fee of €38 million, and they could not get their man in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Calciomercato.com, Silva’s agent Jorge Mendes has held talks with Milan director Marco Fassone over the Portuguese forward’s future.

The 22-year-old has still to score in Serie A this season, plus he has fallen behind Nikola Kalinic and Patrick Cutrone in the pecking order at Milan.

It is understood that the Rossoneri would be willing to part with the player come the summer, though want to recoup as much of their initial outlay as possible with Arsenal, and Everton, keen.

