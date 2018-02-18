Arsenal scout Napoli pair

Arsenal are seemingly interested in making a move for Napoli stars Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne.

With the Partenopei flying high in Serie A, interest from a number of Europe’s top clubs is inevitable.

According to Calciomercato.it, Arsenal had scouts in attendance at Napoli’s Europa League defeat to RB Leipzig, specifically there to watch Koulibaly and Insigne.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is apparently a keen admirer of the Senegalese defender, who carries a price tag of €60 million.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in a move for Koulibaly.

