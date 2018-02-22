Atalanta v Borussia Dortmund: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta turn to Alejandro Gomez and Josip Ilicic as they look to overturn a 3-2 first leg defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League.

The creative pair lead the line in front of a midfield trio of Bryan Cristante, Marten De Roon and Remo Freuler, whilst Leonardo Spinazzola and Hans Hateboer provide the width.

German outfit Dortmund have looked menacing in recent weeks, with Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi provided a scoring touch since arriving in January. The Belgian is supported by Mario Gotze, Andre Schurrle and Christian Pulisic.

Winger Marco Reus is only fit enough for a place on the bench, with Nuri Sahin and Mahmoud Dahoud slotting into the centre of midfield.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Spinazzola; Cristante; Ilicic, Gomez

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Toljan, Toprak, Papastathopoulos, Piszczek; Dahoud, Sahin; Pulisic, Gotze, Schurrle; Batshuayi