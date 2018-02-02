Benevento sign ex-Manchester City and Arsenal defender

Free agent Bacary Sagna is set to finalise his move to join Benevento as they look to pull off the impossible and avoid relegation from Serie A in their maiden campaign in the Italian top flight.

The Frenchman has been available on a free transfer since his contract with Manchester City came to an end in the summer of 2017, which has allowed him to complete his move to the Witches of the South after the closure of the January transfer window.

Sky Sport Italia have reported that terms between Benevento and the player have been agreed and that he will join the club in their unlikely efforts to avoid the drop.

Despite being at City for three years, Sagna never won anything of note in Manchester with only a solitary League Cup triumph to his name to add to the FA Cup he won at Arsenal.

The 34-year-old made his international debut in 2007 and went on to make 65 appearances for France