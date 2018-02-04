Benevento v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli will look to reclaim top spot in the Serie A table when they take on Benevento at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on Sunday night.

Juventus temporarily moved atop the standings earlier in the day thanks to a 7-0 victory over Benevento, and Partenopei coach Maurizio Sarri has fielded all of his star players in an attempt to rectify that.

Dries Mertens is flanked by Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne in attack, while Jorginho and Marek Hamsik line up in midfield and Mario Rui starts at left-back.

On the other side Guilherme leads the attack for Benevento, while former Tottenham midfielder Sandro is also handed a starting shirt.

Benevento (4-3-3): Puggioni; Venuti, Djimsiti, Costa, Letizia; Cataldi, Sandro, Djuricic; Brignola, Guilherme, D’Alessandro

Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Koulibaly, Albiol, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne