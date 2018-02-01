Berlusconi: AC Milan need to play with two strikers

Former AC Milan President Silvio Berlusconi believes the Rossoneri should always play with two strikers upfront.

Talking after the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final between Milan and Lazio, in which Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso start with Nikola Kalinic as his lone forward.

“I watched the Coppa Italia game, and it wasn’t too bad,” Berlusconi told Radio Radio. “But I disagree with the current system being used, with just one striker.

“The best system is to play with two strikers and a playmaker behind them. [Giacomo] Bonaventura is a good player, and Suso can be a great second striker.

“Playing with just one striker, though, they are both limited to the flanks, which means they hardly have a chance to shoot on goal, but instead can only cross the ball or serve assists.

“Having only one centre forward, against two defenders, is very difficult. I’ve seen games with hardly any shots on target.”