Berlusconi could buy back AC Milan

With increasing doubts over the financial strength of AC Milan owner Yonghong Li, former president Silvio Berlusconi is said to be considering a move to buy the club back from the Chinese businessman.

The 81-year-old had overseen an amazing run of success since purchasing the Rossoneri in 1986, but after 31 years handed the club over to a consortium led by Li for a fee of €740 million.

However, while the Italian has denied the rumours, La Repubblica are reporting that friends within Berlusconi’s political circle are suggesting that a bid of just €300 million could be made to bring the Serie A club back under his control.

Whatever the Italian prime ministers stance on a potential bid, it is likely to be a long and complicated negotiation, with Li publically denying that he has filed for bankruptcy and issue his support of Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso.