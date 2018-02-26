Berlusconi: I don’t agree with Gattuso’s style for AC Milan

Despite praising Gennaro Gattuso for his results with AC Milan, former president Silvio Berlusconi isn’t pleased about the way with which they are getting them.

The Rossoneri have been in impressive form of late, extending their unbeaten run in Serie A to eight games with a win over Roma on Sunday night, while also easing into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Berlusconi has been impressed by the team and Gattuso and did offer positive sentiments to the man in charge but did have some criticism for the philosophy being employed at the San Siro.

“I’m very fond of Rino, I love him a lot and he has a great determination to succeed. That desire to play well and win is, in short, something that I wanted of my players at Milan,” he told RTL 102.5.

“He is carrying on the fundamentals of what I wanted during all of my years in the presidency at Milan and he’s doing it well but I don’t agree with him on the way the team are playing.

“The problem is that I can’t convince him to change system. I don’t think Milan should play with one forward but the team should have two strikers and a playmaker behind them, like Kaka.

“That’s the system which worked and made the team great during my presidency and the team has many young and promising strikers coming through the academy and I think they should be used.”

Not content there, Berlusconi also wanted to offer the former Diavolo midfielder further tactical advice on how he should be deploying Suso on the field.

“We have an extraordinary supporting striker in the form of Suso, who is an incredible player and when you give him the ball, he can easily beat three opponents with his dribbling skills,” he added.

“But he is relegated onto the wing at the moment and when he does beat his marker, he is far away from the penalty area and can’t showcase his exceptional striker. The team would score more goals if he played centrally.”