Berlusconi: There is no way I would return to AC Milan

Former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has criticised the club’s current chief, but insists there is no way that he could return to a role with the Rossoneri.

The 81-year-old sold the club after a drawn-out process, but has expressed concerns with the way the current owners have been operating.

“Yonghong Li ought to have a substitute here in Italy,” Berlusconi said when speaking to TeleLombardia.

“I interpreted the role in a completely different way, always staying close to the team and the players. I would phone the players up during the week, if someone was injured, I’d make sure they knew I was on their side.

“On the Saturday before a game, I was always in with them, talking about the opposition team and the match coming up.”

Despite his frustrations, he was adamant in saying that there was nothing that could tempt him to return.

“Unfortunately, there’s no chance of me returning to Milan,” he added. “Not even for my children, the fans or my friends.

“It was a decision I suffered through to sell the club, but it was a definitive one.”