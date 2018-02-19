Bernardeschi at risk of lengthy Juventus layoff

Federico Bernardeschi is expected to be unavailable for Juventus’ Champions League Last 16 second-leg with Tottenham Hotspur and could be sidelined for at least a month, after suffering knee ligament damage against Torino.

The 24-year-old had himself replaced Gonzalo Higuain after the Argentinean injured his ankle in the opening minutes of the Derby della Mole on Sunday, but was then forced off with just two minutes remaining to add further concern for coach Massimiliano Allegri.

With the Italian’s left knee still significantly swollen, the Bianconeri have postponed further tests on the injury, while Bernardeschi has assured fans he will soon be back pulling on a Juventus shirt.

“I’ll be back soon guys!! Thank you all [for the messages]!” Bernardeschi wrote on Instagram.

Despite starting on the bench, the former Fiorentina man played a huge part in securing three valuable Serie A points against Juventus’ cross-town rivals, by assisting the only goal of the game for Alex Sandro.