Bernardeschi hit by injury setback

Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi may require surgery for a knee injury sustained during the team’s win over Torino in the Derby Della Mole earlier this month.

Bernardeschi suffered trauma to his left knee that caused a small crusade ligament injury which may require surgery to heal.

According to Tuttosport, Bernardeschi will go through therapies to heal the knee and will be reassessed in 20 days. If the reassessment is not positive the former Fiorentina winger will undergo surgery that could end his season early.

The former Fiorentina winger had recently showed signs of growing into his role under Massimiliano Allegri, and the injury has been untimely particularly as Juventus look to compete with Napoli in Serie A as well as continue in the Champions League.