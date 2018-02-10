Bernardeschi: I celebrated to show respect to Juventus fans

Federico Bernardeschi admitted he celebrated his goal against Fiorentina to show respect to Juventus fans.

After lining up at the Stadio Artemio Franchi for the first time since his move to the Viola’s hated rivals, the striker insisted he wanted to be coherent with his decision to join the Juventus in the summer.

“As a professional footballer, I made a choice. Then there are different fans. Right now I am part of Juventus,” he told reporters.

“I celebrated to show respect to my current fans. I was quite relaxed, my teammates helped me. I made a choice in the summer and have to live with it. It is difficult to make everyone happy.

“It is never easy for Juventus, we showed the right mentality. I will always be grateful to Fiorentina.”

Bernardeschi scored the opening goal against Fiorentina to pave the way for the Bianconeri’s 2-0 win.