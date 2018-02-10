Biglia: Don’t compare me to Pirlo

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia is always looking for ways to improve his game and does not want people comparing him to the iconic ex-Rossoneri playmaker Andrea Pirlo.

The Argentine found the net with a well-taken effort in Ferrara as Milan strolled to a 4-0 victory over SPAL, but he is not completely satisfied with his season so far.

“I do not read or watch the sports channels,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“I know when I am playing well and when I’m having problems and I know that I have not delivered what was expected when I came here.

“You cannot make comparisons with me and Pirlo.”

Biglia also took the time to praise coach Gennaro Gattuso for his impact and how he brought the best out of the players.

“We have quality in this team and with confidence it is showing,” he added.

“Thanks to Gattuso, who never lets us relax, we do everything at 100 percent and the results of that are showing.”