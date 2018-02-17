Bologna ready deal for Ajax defender

Bologna look set to bring in Ajax left-back Mitchell Dijks in the summer on a free transfer.

The 25 year-old joined the Dutch champions in 2009 and has since had loan spells with Heerenveen, Willem II and most recently English Championship side Norwich City.

Now however the former Dutch Under-21 international is coming to the end of his contract at Ajax, with Tuttomercatoweb reporting an agreement has been reached between the player and Bologna.

Dijks had been free to discuss terms with potential suitors since January, and having made just nine Eredivisie appearances so far this campaign it looks as though his days at Ajax are numbered.

The deal could prove decisive in the months to come as the Rossoblu prepare themselves for offers for Adam Masina, who’s impressive performances in Emilia-Romagna have not gone unnoticed.