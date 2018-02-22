Borini ensures AC Milan ease past Ludogorets

A lone goal from Fabio Borini was enough to ensure AC Milan overcame Ludogorets, winning 1-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate in their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

An early goal from the ex-Sunderland man set Milan on their way, in a match devoid of chances, as the Rossoneri kept their unbeaten record against Bulgarian opposition.

Milan now go into Friday afternoon’s Round of 16 draw alongside the likes of Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, plus fellow Serie A side Lazio.

Andre Silva had the first shot of the game on 12 minutes but it was comfortably saved by Jorge Broun

It wasn’t long before Milan got their first goal of the night as Patrick Cutrone raced down the left side and swung in a ball to the back post for Borini to slam home midway through he first half.

Neither side were able to create much, though Ludogorets to their credit were unafraid to venture forward, but let plenty of space for the home side on the counter.

Both Marcelinho, then Wanderson had attempts on the Milan goal, though neither troubled Antonio Donnarumma.

Immediately after the break, Borini broke down the right and almost found Cutrone at the back post, but the youngster was unable to turn the ball into the net.

At the other end, Donnarumma was forced into a good stop by Jakub Swierczok from just inside the penalty area.

Still searching for their first goal in the tie, Natanael drove into the box but wildly fired wide of Donnarumma’s goal.