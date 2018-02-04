Inter’s Brozovic furious with substitution

Marcelo Brozovic was a surprise selection for Luciano Spalletti’s Inter on Saturday evening, though his match ended in fury as he lashed out after being substituted.

The Croatian was thought to be on the verge of leaving the Nerazzurri during the transfer window, but was picked to start the game against Crotone.

Brozovic had little influence over the game, though it was his corner that found the head of Eder to give Inter a first half lead.

However, with the Squali coming back to level during the second period, Spalletti elected to switch things around in search of a winner. Yann Karamoh was sent on in place of Brozovic, who left the field to a cacophony of boos and jeers.

Visibly upset with the reception of the supporters, and no doubt frustrated by the match the former Dinamo Zagreb man made his way to sit on the bench.

As he got there, he angrily swung his right boot at a bottle that was lying on the ground, sending it hurtling towards a member of Inter’s backroom staff sitting on the front row.

Despite Karamoh’s introduction, Inter failed to find a winner, with the match ending 1-1.