Buffon: I don’t want to be a burden for Juventus

The question of Gianluigi Buffon’s future remains unanswered and the goalkeeper has said that he will meet Juventus to make a definitive decision at the end of the season, but he will not outstay his welcome in Turin.

It was expected that he would retire come the season’s end, but that has been thrown into doubt of late with suggestions that he may even return to international duty even being put forward.

“I cannot create false expectations or tell lies,” Buffon said in an interview with Canale 5, which will be released in full on Thursday evening.

“The truth is that there’s a gentleman’s agreement with the President [Andrea Agnelli] and before the end of the season I’ve to meet with him.

“When that happens we’ll take stock of the situation and make a definitive choice. A player would never stop playing…”

The World Cup winner also spoke about Italy’s failure to reach this summer’s competition in Russia, and how he saw one final appearance at the tournament as being the perfect way to bow out on his career.

“Those were difficult days, I wanted to end my career with the World Cup,” he said.

“It seemed the perfect way, it would have been the perfect final catwalk. Unfortunately that’s not how it went, but I also think that at 40 I have to make certain statements, because it’s right to take a step back.

“It’s also a matter of sensitivity because I’ve always been a strong point for my teams, and I would never want to become a burden.

“At 40 you don’t have to say it anymore, but it’s up to others.”