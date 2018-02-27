Calabria: AC Milan short of fitness under Montella

Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 27th February 2018 at 12:15am
After netting his first goal for against on Sunday night, defender has suggested that the side lacked fitness under previous coach .

The 21-year-old has been a big part of the revival under at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and believes the 2006 World Cup winner has instilled a winning mentality throughout the squad.

“We are going through a positive period and I’m happy for the performance, but the important thing was to win,” Calabria told Premium Sport.

“From the first day he [Gattuso] arrived he has made us understand what it means to wear the Milan shirt. We work hard and try to secure as many wins as possible.

“Gattuso has a winning mentality and does not neglect the slightest detail. Before we lacked some physical conditioning and he is giving us the mentality to win.”

Next up in for the Rossoneri is the derby with city neighbours , however, the Italian youngster insists that they are fully focused on the tie with in midweek first.

“At the moment we are here in Rome and we think about the Coppa Italia,” claimed Calabria. “Then we will think about the derby.”

 

