Callejon: The hardest part is still to come for Napoli

With Napoli desperately chasing their first Scudetto since the glory days of Diego Maradona, winger Jose Callejon believes they can achieve their goals but the months ahead will be the most challenging.

The Partenopei currently sit top of Serie A after 22 rounds of fixtures but with just one point separating them from Juventus in second, the Spaniard is under no illusions that there is plenty of work to be done.

“We believe in the Scudetto,” Callejon told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Now comes the difficult part. We have to keep training as we have been. We’re top and we’ll continue to do things well.

“We want to stay top right to the end. We’ve told the youngsters that the most difficult part of the season is still to come; these are the games which are loaded with pressure.”

Napoli visit Turin to face Juventus on April 22 – a game which has already been marked as a potential title showdown and while its importance is obvious, Callejon is calling for his teammates to not get carried away with excitement or nerves.

“We hope to celebrate at the end of the season,” he added.

“The match against the Bianconeri on April 22 will definitely be decisive.

“We have to stay calm.”