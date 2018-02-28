Candreva: Inter will give 101 percent to win the derby

Antonio Candreva and his Inter teammates will give everything they have got, and more, to ensure AC Milan do not continue to gain ground on them in the Serie A table when they meet on Sunday.

Inter’s form has fallen to pieces since early December and while Milan have been moving in the opposite direction, Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina presents Luciano Spalletti’s side with a chance to halt the closing of the gap.

“It would be a gift for all of us and for the fans to win on Sunday,” birthday boy Candreva said to Premium Sport, as he celebrates turning 31.

“It would help us after after a difficult period and to prepare for the end of the season in the best way.

“I hope to score soon, it would be nice to do it in the derby, but for the team and for the win and to continue our push for a Champions League place.”

Although the Rossoneri have enjoyed a purple patch of form since the turn of the year, Candreva is optimistic that the Nerazzurri can keep their noses ahead of their cross-city rivals.

“Milan are going through an exciting period, but they’re still below us and we want to keep it that way.

“The derby is a game to itself, it’s different to the other games, but at the end of the day it’s still only worth three points.

“But the derby is the derby, we’ll give 101 per cent.”