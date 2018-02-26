Chelsea and Barcelona put Inter youngster on shortlist

Inter youngster Yann Karamoh is reportedly being eyed by Barcelona and Chelsea

The 19-year-old has broken into the Inter first team this season, making a substitute appearance against Genoa in September last year, but it has been his recent impact which has caught the eye.

After being handed a surprise start against Bologna earlier in February, Karamoh bagged a wonderful winning goal to earn Inter their first win of 2018.

According to the Daily Star, Karamoh has attracted the attention of Chelsea and Barcelona, who could make a move for the player in the summer.

It is thought the French youngster will cost at least €30 million.