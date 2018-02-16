Chelsea and Manchester United target only ever thought of Juventus

Despite strong interest from Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United in the summer, Alex Sandro insisted that his focus has solely been on Juventus.

The Brazilian left-back looked close to calling time on his career with the Bianconeri in favour of a move to England, and struggled for form at the start of the campaign having remained in Turin.

However, whilst recent weeks have seen an upturn in performances, Alex Sandro was adamant that speculation surrounding his future did not adversely affect him.

“It is normal for a player to have moments in which things go well and those that are less so,” the 27-year-old told Sky Sport Italia.

“I never listened to any rumours about myself. I always remained focused on working hard and my only thoughts have been of Juventus, with whom I have another two years on my contract. I am satisfied with my situation.

“My goal is to win everything with Juventus, and earn a spot in Brazil’s World Cup squad by doing well here.”

The former Porto star has made 100 appearances for the Bianconeri since arriving in 2015.