Chelsea pinpoint Napoli coach as Conte replacement

Napoli’s season is going so well that Maurizio Sarri has become one of the favourites to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea coach.

The former Juventus tactician is almost certain to be removed from his position at the end of the season, and Blues’ owner Roman Abramovich is known to be a keen admirer of Sarri.

The Partenopei have already put measures in place to ensure that the 59 year old stays on, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport with an €8 million release clause being activated on February 1 and set to run until May.

While this is a large fee, it would be unlikely to deter a Premier League giant such as Chelsea, should they wish to make a move for Sarri.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has a meeting with Sarri planned for February 9 at which he intends to discuss his long term future.

Should he discover that a departure is likely, De Laurentiis suggested that he might remove the release clause altogether.