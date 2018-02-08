Chiellini: Conte kills you and Guardiola ruined Italian defenders

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini gave an insight into life under Chelsea coach Antonio Conte branding him a police sergeant due to his training methods.

The Azzurri veteran also mentioned that Pep Guardiola’s style of play has penalised traditional defenders and caused something of a decline in Italian coaching.

“Conte is like a police sergeant,” he told the Daily Mail. “We felt something very special in his atmosphere, for three years with him at Juventus and two years in the national team. When you finish training, you are dead. Not tired — dead.

“You can do it only because you believe in what he does. We had 40 days in France and it was like entering another world. You are 100 percent with him. He creates an atmosphere, everyone gives energy to each other. For sure he is one of the very best.”

Italy will have to miss out on this year’s major tournament after their playoff loss to Sweden, the first time they will miss out on the World Cup for over 60 years.

“Honestly, it will be like a dagger in my stomach,” said Chiellini on not being in Russia, “It will not be a good month. I will see bits and check the scores but I can’t imagine sitting at the TV to watch the World Cup at home.”

“Pep Guardiola spoiled and ruined the Italian defender. He is a fantastic coach with a fantastic mind but Italian trainers have tried to copy him without the same knowledge and then in the last 10 years, we lost our identity.”