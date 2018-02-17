Comical Ranocchia own goal condemns Inter to Genoa defeat

Genoa continued their impressive home record against Inter as they emerged 2-0 victors at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday evening.

Having won each of their last five home Serie A matches against Inter, they extended their longest winning streak when facing the Nerazzurri in the competition.

A comedy of errors from Inter resulted in an own goal from Andrea Ranocchia which gave Genoa the lead just before half time. Then Goran Pandev doubled the lead with a simple tap in to further compound Inter’s misery.

The result further cements Davide Ballerini’s good work with Genoa as the Grifone have collected 24 points since he took over, more than any other team apart from Juventus and Napoli.

It was the home side who started best and a surging run from Pandev saw him stride into the penalty area but his shot was blocked by the feet of Samir Handanovic.

The crossbar was next to Inter’s rescue as Pandev swung in a deep cross to the back post, missing everyone, it bounced over Handanovic and came off the woodwork.

Inter’s first opportunity came the way of Yann Karamoh, who got on the end of an Antonio Candreva cross, but wildly volleyed high and wide from six yards out.

As the half wore on, Inter became more of a threat and Candreva tried his luck from distance but a flying save from Mattia Perin turned the ball out for a corner.

Then just before half time Genoa took the lead, an attempted clearance from Milan Skriniar ricochet off the knee of Ranocchia and into the net.

Immediately after the break, Genoa continued their onslaught on the Inter goal with Andrey Galabinov having a header cleared for a corner.

The Grifone were awarded for their efforts with a second goal just before the hour mark as Diego Laxalt fired in a shot from the edge of the box, however it found Pandev instead and he fired home from close range.

In a bid to get back in the game Inter tried testing Perin from distance. First Candreva fired straight at the Genoa shotstopper, then Karamoh blasted over the bar, before Rafinha did the same.

A curling strike from the left from Eder was cleared off the line by Luca Rossettini. Meanwhile at the other end, Gianluca Lapadula headed just wide of the post.

With the final whistle nearing, Inter went close through Andrea Pinamonti, then the ball found Danilo D’Ambrosio unmarked but he had his shot from the back post well saved by Perin.

MATCH FACTS