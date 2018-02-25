Coppa Italia looks set for revolution

Lega Calcio are considering plans to revamp the Coppa Italia, with a number of proposals to increase the appeal of the competition.

TV rights for 2018/19 will be announced at the end of March and it is understood that there may be changes to the format as soon as next season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest one of the main ideas would be to ensure that during the early rounds, teams would be drawn either at home or away, unlike the current format, when the lower placed side always has to travel.

It is also possible that the two legged semi-finals would become a thing of the past, joining the rest of the competition in being a one-off affair.

Perhaps inspired by the continued success of England’s FA Cup, there is a possibility of more Serie C and Serie D sides in the competition. Having seen the interest in Inter’s game against Pordenone this season, a wider field of entrants could see such ties appear more often.

None of the suggestions are set in stone yet, but change seems likely before the start of next season’s Coppa Italia.