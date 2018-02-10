Cutrone at the double in AC Milan rout of SPAL

Patrick Cutrone was the star of the show as his brace helped AC Milan to a 4-0 win over SPAL at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.

Cutrone took just two minutes to bag his fourth Serie A goal of the season, with his fifth coming in the second half. Lucas Biglia made sure of the three points with his first ever Rossoneri goal, and Fabio Borini completed the rout late on.

The win marked Milan’s sixth consecutive Serie A match unbeaten, the first time they have achieved that feat since October 2016, while also maintaining their record of having never lost in Ferrara.

As a result, Milan now move up to joint sixth place in the Serie A table, level with Sampdoria who play on Sunday.

Milan were one up within two minutes, an excellent cross was headed straight at Alex Merit by Alessio Romagnoli, but he could only parry to the feet of Cutrone, who smashed home.

SPAL were by no means out of the match, and although they had Milan pinned into their own half, they were unable to find quality in the final ball to trouble the Rossoneri backline.

Just after the half hour, Hakan Calhanoglu tried his luck from range, but he was unable to get his strike on target.

Milan threw men forward, looking to catch SPAL on the counter attack, and Giacomo Bonaventura volleyed into the ground before Meret tipped the looping ball over the crossbar.

Federico Viviani hit the post with an exquisite freekick minutes before referee Maurizio Aprilla blew the half time whistle.

After the break, Milan came out as they did at the start of the match and had a flurry of shots blocked by the Biancazzurro backline.

Still searching for the equaliser, SPAL went close through Mirco Antenucci, but he fired just wide with a curling long range effort.

But it was all in vain as Milan, and Cutrone, made it two. Suso tried to place a low shot into the far corner, but it was stopped by Meret, who once again parried into the Rossoneri youngster’s path for an easy tap in.

It was three moments later as Viviani gifted the ball to Biglia on the edge of the penalty area, and the Argentine beat Meret with a well placed shot.

GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!! Lucas #Biglia with a beautiful strike from outside the box. What a disastrous throw by the goalie. 0-3 | 73' #SpalMilanpic.twitter.com/uYM1HDrkiF — SerieAchannel (@SerieAchannel) February 10, 2018

Then in the final minute of the game, Borini made it four with a well taken shot, placed into the far top corner.