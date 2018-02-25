Cutrone downs Roma to continue AC Milan resurgence

A magnificent second half performance saw AC Milan secure a 2-0 Serie A win over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico Sunday evening.

After a tense first period, Patrick Cutrone’s poacher’s effort gave Milan an early second half lead, as the Rossoneri controlled possession and limited the hosts to scraps.

The victory was sealed by the unlikeliest of figures, as Davide Calabria burst into the box and lofted the ball over Alisson to give Milan a first away win at Roma in seven years.

Roma forced a good save out of Gianluigi Donnarumma early on, as Cengiz Under collected Radja Nainggolan’s pass and blasted through Hakan Calhanoglu’s legs. Donnarumma got down well to tip behind at the near post.

The Giallorossi were almost through again shortly after, as Patrik Schick pounced on Alessio Romagnoli’s sloppy touch to break clear and release Diego Perotti. The Argentine’s powerful shot was straight at the goalkeeper however.

Milan were beginning to take control of possession but were unable to carve through the home side’s defence, despite slick feet from Suso. Giacomo Bonaventura looked for the return ball after his reverse pass allowed Cutrone space in the box, but the youngster’s attempted cross flew above his head.

Roma came close once more midway through the first half, as Schick met Aleksandar Kolarov’s deep freekick with a sidefooted volley. The Czech forward was flagged offside, but only after Donnarumma had pulled off a wonderful parry from close range.

With half an hour on the clock, Milan were yet to register a meaningful shot on goal, but had a fine chance to silence the Olimpico. Calhanoglu broke into acres of space and bore down on goal before looking to shimmy past Kostas Manolas in the box. The Giallorossi defender read the move perfectly to force Calhanoglu wide and out for a goal kick.

Neither side were able to fashion a clear cut chance, but Schick got the crowd on their feet with a magnificent drag back to take Lucas Biglia and Davide Calabria out of the game, before bursting into the box. Only Leonardo Bonucci’s well-timed slide tackle prevented Schick from closing in on goal.

Milan made a blistering start to the second half and broke the deadlock within three minutes. Cutrone stepped across Manolas to tap in Suso’s delicate cross beyond Alisson and fire the Rossoneri ahead.

However, Roma were not giving up without a fight and sought to hit back immediately. Good close control allowed Schick to skip through the defence on the edge of the box, before Perotti stepped in and saw his low shot whistle just past the post.

After another spell of Rossoneri dominance, Roma were prevented by Donnarumma once more. Schick looked to poke home a wicked Kolarov cross, only for the goalkeeper to show great bravery to push the ball off the forward’s toes and leap up to block the follow up effort.

Milan were offering a threat on the counter attack and looked to pounce on any mistakes made by the hosts. A rapid burst up the field saw Calhanoglu roll the ball across to Nikola Kalinic and the substitute’s low drive forced a stunning one-handed stop from Alisson. A last ditch lunge from Manolas prevented Romagnoli from the easiest of tap-ins.

It would count for little, as Milan doubled their lead moments later. Calabria collected a throw-in deep in Roma’s half and played a quick one-two with Kalinic. Having continued his run, the right-back collected the ball in the box and lofted over Alisson for his first Serie A goal.

With only minutes remaining Roma came close from a corner, but Manolas’ powerful header was well blocked by Bonucci. However, it was the visitors that squandered the best opportunity of the closing minutes, as Fabio Borini blazed over from close range against his former club, having gotten on the end of Calhanoglu’s low cross at the back post.

Ultimately though, the Lupi were unable to breakdown Milan’s determined defence and fell to a costly defeat. The result sees Roma remain in fifth, whilst Milan close the gap on their opponents to just six points and move one place behind.

