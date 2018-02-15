Cutrone: My success is because of my teammates

In-form AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone is remaining humble despite being the Rossoneri’s brightest spark in attack this season, insisting that his success is not entirely his own doing.

The breakthrough striker scored again and won a penalty for his side as they brushed Ludogorets aside in their Europa League first leg fixture, but has remained grounded.

“It was a very difficult game today, we did well despite the initial pressure,” Cutrone said to Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“I am happy with what we are doing and must always thank my teammates for the goals I score. I lost the ball a few too many times today, but I’m working on it and eager to improve.”

In total, Cutrone has 12 goals in 28 appearances for the Milanese giants this season and has been keeping big money summer signings Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic out of Gennaro Gattuso’s starting XI.